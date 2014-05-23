Suspicious fire under investigation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Suspicious fire under investigation

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
DEXTER, MO (KFVS) -

A suspicious fire is under investigation on Friday night in Dexter, Missouri.

Crews were called to a home just after 1 a.m. on Friday. It is on the 100 block of Vine Street.

No word on if police have a suspect, but it's being investigated as arson.

