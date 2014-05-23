'Operation CARE' to thwart drunk drivers over holiday weekend - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

'Operation CARE' to thwart drunk drivers over holiday weekend

The Missouri Highway Patrol is one of many agencies stepping-up patrol for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

This one in particular is called "Operation Care."

In this case, "CARE" stands for "Combined-Accident-Reduction-Effort."

Troopers will be patrolling 20 mile stretches along Interstate 55, looking for speeders, people who don't buckle up, and especially drunk drivers.

