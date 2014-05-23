Carbondale bookstore torn down to make way for housing, retail space

The 710 Bookstore in Carbondale has moved to a new location and its old spot at 710 South Illinois Avenue will soon become the Carbondale Flats.



The old bookstore building was torn down on Wednesday, June 18.

Carbondale Flats officially closed on the 710 bookstore property in downtown Carbondale back in May 2014, according to the city.

City leaders say the new mixed-use project will be branded Carbondale Flats and will have around 6,000 square feet of retail space on the first floor with four additional floors of student housing totaling 360 beds.

“This project is a major step forward for redeveloping our downtown," said Acting Mayor Donald Monty.

The total investment for the project is expected to be $20 million. Construction on the new project will begin Tuesday, May 27 and will last around 14 months.

The general contractor for Carbondale Flats is Johnston Contractors from Bloomington, Illinois.



