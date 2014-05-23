Consignment shop plans to reopen soon

Some people said they were worried after a consignment shop in Chaffee, Missouri closed for months with their stuff still inside.But the owner said she never meant to close for that long.“My husband passed away 14 months ago, so I had to get rid of all of his clothes,” said Joanne Eastwood.Eastwood took her husband’s clothes to the Designer Consigner and Closeout shop in Chaffee.“All of his clothes, he had corduroy pants, lots of beautiful expensive weathers, and shirts, dress shirts,” said Eastwood.Eastwood said she started to worry when the shop closed in January for a remodel.“She was supposed to open, you see there on the door May 17th, well I came here then that Saturday morning, and some other people were here, and it was another no show,” said Eastwood.The shop owner called Eastwood on Friday, to say she would meet her at the shop to give her the clothes back.Heartland News spoke to the owner.She said she never meant to close for so long, and has been dealing with a family illness.She said she still has all of the consigner’s belongings and money owed, and is happy to give it to them.She doesn’t know exactly when they’ll reopen, but plans to soon.