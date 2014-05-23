Sikeston girl to compete in national braille competition, consignment shop closed for months to reopen

Police responded to two different shootings in Kennett on Friday. One was overnight and another on Friday afternoon.

A couple that has pedaled around the globe has landed right in the Heartland.

Some were worried after Chaffee consignment shop closes for months with their stuff still inside.

Todd Tumminia caught up with a Sikeston girl today who will be representing Missouri in a national braille competition in Los Angeles. You can watch her story on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



Some people said they were worried after a consignment shop in Chaffee, Missouri closed for months with their stuff still inside. The owner said she never meant to close for that long. Christy Millweard talked to a woman who said she started to worry when the shop closed in January for a remodel.



Police responded to two different shootings in Kennett on Friday. One overnight and another on Friday afternoon near Jones Park. According to Tim Trowbridge with Kennett police, as Heartland News was on the air reporting the shots fired overnight, another call came in about shots fired in the same park. Mollie Lair was in Kennett and will have more on this story tonight on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



The First National Bank in Cairo announced on Friday that they will have drive-up service after last week’s tragic killing of two bank employees.

For the last three and a half years, Warren Sanders and Esther Tacke have been pedaling around the world. As they say, “cherry picking the best places to cycle through.” Allison Twaits talked to them today about their travels. You can click here for the story.

A Kennett, Missouri man is accused of shooting his wife in the head. Allan Branum, 51, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

In national news, the U.S. is suspending $3.5 million in military aid to Thailand, its first punitive step against the Asian country following a military coup, the State Department announced on Friday.

Secretary of State John Kerry will testify before Congress next month about the deadly attack in Benghazi, Libya, a one-and-done appearance that the State Department insists is enough to answer questions and means he could avoid the newly formed select committee.

