Keep Carbondale Beautiful sets sights on cigarette butt litter

Keep Carbondale Beautiful will take part in a national program to reduce the impact of cigarette butt litter.

To begin with, they say they will target cigar tip and cigarette butt litter along the north half of "the strip," the stretch of Illinois Avenue from College Street to Main Street.

The program's strategic approach involves all stakeholders in the cigarette litter problem, including businesses, law enforcement, local governments, community organizations and smokers themselves. Mayors and community leaders nationwide are increasingly looking for solutions to the litter issue.

The program tackles the issue using four approaches:

Encouraging enforcement of litter laws, including cigarette litter

Raising awareness about the issue using public service messages

Placing ash receptacles at transition points such as near entrances to public buildings

Distributing pocket ashtrays to adult smokers

Businesses along the area are being invited to participate in any way they see fit: ash receptacles are offered at a discount and the program is freely distributing ashtrays and educational materials.

Tobacco products, including cigarette butts, are the most-littered item in America, representing nearly 38 percent of all items, according to "Litter in America," the Keep America Beautiful landmark study of litter and littering behavior. This research also showed that individuals who would never litter items such as beverage cans or paper packaging may not consider tossing cigarette butts on the ground "littering." Last year, the Illinois state legislature inserted the word cigarette into litter laws to draw attention to the issue.

The “Guide to Cigarette Litter Prevention” can be accessed through the Keep America Beautiful Web site www.kab.org or directly at www.preventcigarettelitter.org.

