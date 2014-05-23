Cairo bank reopens after tragic killings - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cairo bank reopens after tragic killings

    Bank president killed in Cairo reported Watts to police in 2009

    Wednesday, May 21 2014 1:19 PM EDT2014-05-21 17:19:00 GMT
    The Cairo Police Department confirms a link between one of the victims of a deadly stabbing in Cairo and the suspect. On July 14, 2009, Anita Grace, branch president at First National Bank, filed a police report about James Watts saying he had tried to cash 11 checks at First National Bank in Cairo.
CAIRO, IL (KFVS) -

First National Bank in Cairo announced on Friday that the bank will have drive up service following last week's tragic killing of two bank employees. The bank officially opens up on Saturday.

Employees Anita J. Grace, 52, of Olive Branch, Illinois, and Nita J. Smith, 52, of Wickliffe, Kentucky were killed after they were stabbed at the bank on May 15.

A 23-year-old employee was also stabbed. She has been released from the hospital. Her identity has not been released.

The bank is located at 800 Washington Avenue in Cairo, Illinois.

President/CEO James Burt says the drive up hours are as follows:

· Monday -Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon

According to Burt, bank lobby services are available only by appointment. Please call the bank at 618-734-1800.

Burt wants to thank their clients for their patience during this difficult period.

    Friends gather to remember bank teller killed in Cairo

    Wednesday, May 21 2014 1:48 PM EDT2014-05-21 17:48:36 GMT
    Family and friends of one of the victims of the deadly Cairo armed robbery gathered in Tamms on Tuesday to remember the bank president killed in a violent attack on May 15.
    Family and friends of one of the victims of the deadly Cairo armed robbery gathered in Tamms on Tuesday to remember the bank president killed in a violent attack on May 15.

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

