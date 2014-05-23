Man accused of shooting wife - Couple bikes around the world - Memorial Day Weekend

Today starts Memorial Day Weekend. Thank you to all who have served!

28,000 miles later, a couple has biked into the Heartland.

This Kennett man is accused of shooting his wife (Source: Kennett PD)

Coming up on Heartland News at 5 & 6 ...



A Kennett man is charged with second-degree murder after police say he shot his wife in the head. Mollie Lair is live in Kennett at 5:00 with the details.

Kennett police say a 17-year-old was taken into custody early Friday morning after an overnight shooting.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says you can expect a relatively quiet warm holiday weekend.

A look at the past takes center stage this weekend at Fort D Historic Site in Cape Girardeau this weekend.

Here is a list of Memorial Day events around the Heartland.

Governor Jay Nixon says he will use veto powers on a bill that would have diverted public taxpayer dollars away from the state's public schools and given money to private schools.

Withy over 28,000 pedaling miles around the world, a couple's trip has landed them right here in the Heartland. Allison Twaits has their story tonight at 5:06.

And, an Alabama man said he "hates" bicyclist - and ended up with reckless endangerment charges.

People in one Missouri town are not too happy after a store closes with their stuff still locked inside. Christy Millweard explains tonight at 6:00.

Todd Richards says the #1 seed baseball Redhawks are taking on #2 Tennessee State. Josh Frydman has a live look tonight in Heartland Sports at 6:22.

We learned today that Sec. of State John Kerry will testify before Congress next month about the deadly attack in Benghazi.

Trending on Facebook: A baby's new father now finds himself in the difficult position of taking care of his son while hoping for his wife to wake up.

Have a great and safe holiday weekend -

James Long

KFVS12.com Web Producer