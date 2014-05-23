Motorcycle driver injured in crash with horse and buggy - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Motorcycle driver injured in crash with horse and buggy

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Graves County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on May 22 at about 7:10 p.m. in the area of 6111 State Route 339 South in the Dublin community.

According to deputies, 68-year-old Ronnie Kennemore of Mayfield was driving a motorcycle south on State Route 339 when he hit a horse and buggy in the rear. They say there was an Amish family in the horse and buggy at the time of the crash.

Kennemore was wearing a helmet, but had multiple injuries due to him laying the bike on its side. He was flown from the scene to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Deputies say the Amish family was not injured.

Mayfield-Graves County EMS and the Fancy Farm Fire Department arrived on scene to assist with the crash.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly