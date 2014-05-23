Police respond to 2 shootings in Kennett, MO

Police responded to two different shootings in Kennett on Friday. One overnight, and another on Friday afternoon near Jones Park.



According to Tim Trowbridge with Kennett police, as Heartland News was on the air reporting the shots fired at overnight at a Kennett, Missouri park, another call came in about shots fired in the very same park.

Someone called 911 on Friday afternoon saying a black man fired at least seven shots at him.

The caller was not hurt.

Police say they believe they’ve identified a suspect in this shooting.

According to Kennett police, a 17-year-old was taken into custody overnight after another shooting.

Around 2:10 a.m. on Friday, Kennett Police officers were at Ninth Street near Jones Park when they saw six shots being fired by an unknown suspect.

One of the rounds hit a passing vehicle while they had been stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Kennett and Ninth Streets. Another round nearly missed an officer who was also at that same intersection.

Police say someone in the vehicle that was hit yelled out and pointed at a white passenger vehicle, saying that this was the person shooting at them.

Officers saw the the white passenger vehicle attempting to flee the area speeding north on South Main Street.

Officers were able to quickly catch up and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Slicer and Fifth Streets.

The 17-year- old driver of the vehicle, Rashaun Reed, was taken into custody for felony driving while revoked and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

At this point it is believed that the shooter or shooters fled from the vehicle on foot prior to the traffic stop, and were not found.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622.

In an unrelated incident in Kennett, a man was charged Friday with second-degree murder after police say he shot his wife in the head on Thursday evening.

