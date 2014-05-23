2 hurt in Williamson County crash

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic crash that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. The crash occurred east of Marion in the intersection of Route 13 and Pittsburg Road.

Deputies say the crash, a pickup truck was attempting to turn left onto Pittsburg Road from the eastbound lanes of Route 13. This vehicle had a green left-turn arrow.

A passenger car that was westbound on Route 13 failed to stop for its red light, entered the intersection, and struck the pickup truck on the passenger side.

The pickup truck flipped its driver’s side.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were both wearing seatbelts. Their airbags deployed. They were extricated from their vehicle by the Williamson County Fire Protection District and transported to an area hospital for minor injuries by the Williamson County Ambulance Service.

The driver and passenger of the passenger car were both wearing seatbelts. Their airbags deployed. Both were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

“In this crash, the combination of seatbelts and airbags definitely protected all the occupants," said Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick. "Their injuries were minor, especially for a crash like this, because they wore their seatbelts."

