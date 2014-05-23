More than 300 graduate from Poplar Bluff R-1

More than 300 students of the Class of 2014 graduated from Poplar Bluff High School on Thursday, May 15.

The commencement for the 306 graduates was held at the Black Rive Coliseum, raising the collective number of R-I alumni to 21,850, according to school records.

This year’s valedictorian was Allison Huskey and Landon Jones was named the salutatorian.

Col. Doug Rose of the United States Army, a Qulin native, served as the keynote speaker.

Earlier in the day, the graduating seniors were given the opportunity to revisit their respective elementary schools while wearing their caps and gowns.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.