Boil water order lifted in Johnson County, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Boil water order lifted in Johnson County, IL

JOHNSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A boil water order has been lifted in Johnson County, Illinois, as of Thursday, May 29.

According to Millstone Water District, the boil water order was for customers at the intersection of west Crossroads and Indian Point Road to the end of the line at Foreman and all side lines.

The boil water order was due to a water main break.

They say lab results confirmed the water is safe for household use.

