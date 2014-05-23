New principal named at Reidland Intermediate School

A new principal has been named at Reidland Intermediate School.

According to a news release by McCracken County Public Schools, new Principal Paula Grubbs has 21 years of experience serving as a special education teacher and school administrator.

She has also served as interim principal at Farley Elementary School during the 2011-2012 school year. Grubbs became principal at Farley Elementary School in 2012.

“Paula is a proven educational and community leader,” said Dr. Nancy Waldrop, Superintendent of McCracken County Schools. “She is committed to student achievement and will make Reidland Intermediate School a great place for students and teachers.”

Grubbs holds a Bachelor’s Degree and a Master’s Degree in Special Education from the University of Georgia. She earned a second Master’s Degree from Murray State University in Educational Leadership.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue my work with McCracken County Schools, specifically with Reidland area students,” Grubbs said. “Opening a new school is an exciting undertaking and I am looking forward to this task.

Reidland Intermediate School, scheduled to open in August 2015.

