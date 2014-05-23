1 injured in I-55 crash at 98 mm

One person was hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 55 on Friday.Police say the passing southbound lane was closed after the two vehicle wreck at mile marker 98.

According to Cape Girardeau PD, the wreck happened around 11:40 a.m.



It involved a 2003 Mercedes-Benz and a 2013 Ford F-150 truck both traveling southbound.



Police say both vehicles were in the passing lane when the Mercedes collided with the Ford in the rear, causing the Ford to go into the cable barriers.



The driver of the Ford, Freddie Spraggs, 53, of Holts Summit, Missouri, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.



Police say a witness waited at the scene and gave information about the crash.



The driver of the Mercedes, Alicia Wilson, 35, of St. Louis, Missouri was issued two citations. One for following two closely and one for driving an unlicensed vehicle.