Nixon says he will veto school transfer bill

Missouri Governor Jay Nixon says he will veto a bill that would have diverted public taxpayer dollars away from the state's public schools and given money to private schools.

Senate Bill 493 fails to address challenges resulting from existing transfer law and would create even more problems for students and families, the Governor said.

Nixon said the attempt to fix the school transfer law would result in further disruption for students in struggling school districts. He says it would eliminate the requirement that unaccredited school districts pay for transportation costs.

“Every child in Missouri deserves a quality public education, and that is why I am vetoing Senate Bill 493,” Gov. Nixon said. “Senate Bill 493 fails to address the challenges resulting from the existing school transfer law and instead, would create even more problems by allowing public funds to be used for private schools and pulling the rug out from under students who have transferred.”

According to the Governor, the result of this provision would be to allow schools to not be held accountable for the education of transfer students.

“We were aware of the possibility of this action on SB 493. We will continue to work with the options we have under current law. Our immediate goal is helping students and districts smoothly close out the school year," the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said in a statement.



“I am extremely disappointed by the governor’s decision to use one stroke of his veto pen to undo the hundreds of hours that members of both parties invested in developing a bipartisan solution that puts the needs of children first," said Rep. Rick Stream. "The governor was completely absent throughout this process and never once even pretended that fixing our failing school districts was a priority. By vetoing the bill today he has condemned districts to bankruptcy and closure. It’s a shame that he has once again demonstrated a complete lack of leadership on an issue of such great importance.”



