Cape Girardeau man accused of statutory sodomy

Cape Girardeau man accused of statutory sodomy

Kendrick L. Tipler (Source: Cape Girardeau PD) Kendrick L. Tipler (Source: Cape Girardeau PD)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Police say a Cape Girardeau, Missouri man is facing a sodomy charge.

According to Sgt. Jason Selzer, 31-year-old Kendrick L. Tipler was charged with statutory sodomy.

He is accused of inappropriately touching a minor.

The incident happened in December 2013, according to police.

The investigation continues.

