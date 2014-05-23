Special Olympics torch run set for Wednesday, May 28

The Special Olympics Torch Run is scheduled for Wednesday, May 28, at 7:30 a.m., according to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Jason Selzer.

The 5K run will start at Interstate 55 at south Kingshighway and go to Velosity Electronics on Kingshighway at Broadway.

Special Olympian Gabe Metzger, Cape Girardeau Officer Ty Metzger’s son, will be running the last half mile with the torch.

Selzer says he hopes that this turns into a productive fundraiser for Special Olympic athletes.



The public is invited to cheer on the runners.

