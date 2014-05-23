Illinois House overwhelmingly rejects budget

By Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois House has overwhelmingly rejected a $34.5 billion "doomsday" budget that would spell out deep cuts to schools and social services next year.

The budget plan was developed by legislative leaders after it became clear there weren't enough votes to support an earlier budget that relied on extending Illinois' temporary income tax increase. Lawmakers rejected it 103-6 Friday. Only Democrats voted for the plan.

The tax rate is scheduled to drop from 5 percent to 3.75 percent for individuals in January. That would reduce state revenue by $1.8 billion.

Democrats say the increase must be extended to protect education and social services.

Republicans oppose the tax hike. They voted no Friday because they say lawmakers could build a better budget.

The measure is HB3782

