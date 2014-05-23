Cattle truck overturns near Kansas City

PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) - Traffic has resumed on Interstate 29 after a cattle truck overturned near Platte City.

The highway was reduced to one lane in both directions for several hours early Friday after the truck overturned on the interstate near Platte County HH. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the truck driver was not injured but some of the up to 40 cattle in the truck were hurt.

The crash is under investigation.

