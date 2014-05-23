Wanted sex offender considered armed, dangerous arrested - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Wanted sex offender considered armed, dangerous arrested

Brian K. Haymaker (Source: Union County Sheriff's Dept.) Brian K. Haymaker (Source: Union County Sheriff's Dept.)
UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a convicted sex offender who was considered armed and dangerous has been arrested.

Brian K. Haymaker, 38, was arrested on Thursday around 11 p.m. at a home in McClure.

Haymaker was last seen in the Union County, Illinois area after fleeing from police.

Haymaker was wanted for a parole violation by the Illinois Department of Corrections. Haymaker is a convicted sex offender and was considered armed and dangerous.

