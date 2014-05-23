Dudley man injured after run over by tractor

A Dudley man was injured after he was run over by a tractor on Thursday.It happened around 2:47 p.m. on County Road 642 two miles south of Dudley.Dennis R. Parks, 65, of Dudley was trying to jump start a 4455 John Deere tractor. When it started, it was in gear and ran over Parks.Parks was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital with serious injuries.