Dudley man injured after run over by tractor

DUDLEY, MO (KFVS) - A Dudley man was injured after he was run over by a tractor on Thursday.

It happened around 2:47 p.m. on County Road 642 two miles south of Dudley.

Dennis R. Parks, 65, of Dudley was trying to jump start a 4455 John Deere tractor. When it started, it was in gear and ran over Parks.

Parks was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital with serious injuries.

