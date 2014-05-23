Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Southern Expressway in Cape Girardeau.

Police say the wreck involved a 2004 Dodge Caravan and a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 truck. The truck was slowing down to make a left turn when the Dodge Caravan crashed into the back of it.

The driver of the truck, Marvin Scott, 39, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was taken to an area hospital.

The driver and four juveniles were inside the Dodge Caravan, and police say no one was wearing a seat belt.

One person in the Dodge Caravan was taken by ambulance to a hospital and three others were taken by private vehicle to the same hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan, Susan Cabrera, 29, of Cape Girardeau, was issued three citations. One for failing to have juveniles secured in safety devices, one for striking a legally stopped vehicle and one for not having a valid driver's license