2 charged with robbery, terroristic threatening

Two men face charges of robbery and terroristic threatening in Graves County after the sheriff says a man was beat and robbed in his car on Thursday night.Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says a man told deputies he stopped around 8 p.m. at 6th and College in Mayfield to give a ride to 33-year-old Edward Watson and 22-year-old Tevin Taylor both of Mayfield.Redmon says Watson entered the front passenger side and Taylor got into the rear passenger side. Taylor allegedly slid behind the driver and put him in a choke hold pinning him to the seat while allegedly Watson struck him in the face several times with a plastic ash tray that was in the vehicle.Redmon says they took $20 that the man had between his legs and said they were going to kill him.They left the vehicle to the Budget Inn room 124 where they told someone they were going to kill the man, according to Sheriff Redmon.During the robbery, Watson dropped the room key 124 in the seat of the vehicle where he was sitting.A deputy received a tip that Watson and Taylor were at 111 Sunset Drive in Mayfield.Deputies and officers from the Mayfield Police Department arrived and arrested both suspects.Edward Watson is charged with robbery 2nd, terroristic threatening 3rd, trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, and failure to notify address change to the Department of Transportation.Tevin Taylor is charged with robbery 2nd and terroristic threatening 3rd.