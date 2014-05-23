Kennett man charged with murder after wife shot in head

A Kennett man is accused of shooting his wife in the head.Alan Branum, 51, of Kennett is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.Branum is accused of shooting his wife, Regena Branum in the head with a .38 caliber revolver. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at 305 N. Jackson Street.According to the probable cause statement, Mrs. Branum woke her husband and they were arguing about an affair he admitted to about a year ago.Investigators say they were called to the Kennett home after Alan Branum called 911. Police have not indicated a motive for the crime, but we do know the couple had a history of domestic violence."It's an ongoing investigation. I will say there's a history there of domestic violence," said Kennett Police Captain Tim Trowbridge. "Officers had answered calls in the past at that residence."Mrs. Branum was taken to Elvis Presley Memorial Trauma Center in Memphis in critical condition. She has since died.Alan Branum's bond was amended to "no bond."Assault first degree is a Class A felony carrying from 10 to 30 years or life imprisonment. Armed criminal action is an unclassed felony carrying a penalty of not less than three years or life imprisonment.Some people in Kennett say they are shocked to hear the news."Just disbelief," John Lufcy said. "I thought he was a pretty good person. Like I say, I haven't been in touch with him in years. I mean he ran a successful business."Branum is a well-known businessman in Kennett. He is the owner of Alan Branum's Disposal Services, LLC.The Dunklin County Major Case Squad was activated to assist in the investigation. It is a multi-agency special unit composed of investigators from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control, the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department, and municipal departments in the county, including Kennett and Malden.