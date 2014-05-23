Fort D celebrates Memorial Day

A look at the past takes center stage this weekend at Fort D Historic Site in Cape Girardeau this weekend.Families can enjoy Civil War re-enactments and other fun and festivities on the banks of the Mississippi River from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 24 through May 26. It's a tribute to fallen soldiers.

Memorial Day was first observed after the American Civil War as a way to honor Union and Confederate soldiers who died during combat. Fort D was one of four forts built to protect Cape Girardeau during the Civil War and is the only one remaining.



Re-enactors will recreate camp life during the Civil War.



"These men fought to preserve the union basically," said Scott House, a re-enactor." They were just trying to protect the flag and the Constitution of the United States. They managed to hold the country together during tumultuous times and that was a great achievement."

House says a stone fort at the site was not there during the Civil War. It was built in the 1930s. The earthen walls at the site are surviving from the Civil War.

"It was one of four forts that were built around Cape Girardeau to protect the city from attack during the Civil War," House said. "A lot of people also believe that this fort was built here to fire on ships coming up the Mississippi, but it's not true. It's pointed the other way. The walls are pointing out toward the outskirts and beyond town. So the idea was this fortification with its large cannon in it would protect the city from attack. When you come and see these what look like simple earthen walls, know that they were made by civilians and soldiers in 1861 and they are still surviving today."



The event is free and open to the public.