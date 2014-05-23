Top seeded SEMO wins first game in OVC Baseball tournament - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Top seeded SEMO wins first game in OVC Baseball tournament

The top seeded SEMO baseball team defeated 6th seeded Eastern Illinois 8-6 Thursday night in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.
SEMO lefty Alex Winkelman improved to 6-2 with the victory.
With the win, the Redhawks advance in the winners bracket and will play Tennessee Tech at 7:00 pm Friday.


