Heartland Sports scores from 5/22

Here are Heartland Sports scores from Thursday 5/22

NCAA Baseball
OVC Tourney
Eastern Illinois---6
Southeast Missouri---8

MVC Tourney
Wichita State---2
Southern Illinois---1
F/12

MLB
Arizona---2
St. Louis---4

Frontier League
Schaumburg---8
S. Illinois Miners---3

H.S. Baseball
Johnston City---10
West Frankfort---0

ZRC---0
Benton---2



