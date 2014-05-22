Sikeston family takes lessons from Joplin tornado

It was three years ago that a deadly tornado ripped the the town of Joplin, Missouri.

The EF5 killed 161 people and destroyed close to 7,000 homes. It is considered to be the deadliest twister to hit the USA in 50 years.

One thing that has grown since Joplin is tornado safety shelters.

"Just once, but we just got it," David Backfisch from Sikeston said.

Backfisch said they saved up in order to buy his tornado safe shelter.

"Yes if everything is gone this still going to be here," Backfisch said.

Backfisch said he couldn't imagine being in Joplin when the EF5 tornado ripped through the area killing 161 people in the process. He saw what happened and wanted to do something to protect his family.

"As you can see we are 5 people and we can still get another 3 people back here easily," Backfisch said.

Backfisch bought his shelter from Tornado Safe Shelters, a company that started here in the heartland right after that tornado hit Joplin.

The John Welter, the owner, is in the Memphis area right now installing five more this week.

The Backfisch family said they don't have a basement because they live on a flood plain in Sikeston and they feel this is the safest option for their family. Storms scare the little ones so for them, it was a no-brainer.

"That way I know if I'm at work or in the deer woods, I know my family is safe and they can get in here anytime they need to," Backfisch said.

