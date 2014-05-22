100 dangerous driving days for teens

If you’re getting behind the wheel for Memorial Day weekend, you’re going to want to be careful.The 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day can be known as the most dangerous driving days of the year.Debbie Michel with Road Rules Driving School in Cape Girardeau said Memorial Day weekend is a social weekend for a lot of teens, so while they're behind the wheel, they might be looking at their phone making plans, and not pay attention to the road.She said a lot of people are also traveling, so they might not be familiar with the roads, and so it's important to watch out for those drivers.Misty Wilfong in Cape Girardeau, said on Memorial Day weekend, she sees more traffic because the 100 mile yard sale, graduations and people traveling to see family.A couple drivers said how they stay safe behind the wheel."You just have to be careful and watch out around you, you have to watch in front of you and behind you at the same time because a lot of kids like to text and drive, so watch behind you, if you're slowing down, make sure the car behind you is,” said Misty Wilfong."Pay attention if someone is texting and driving, and most of the time you can, if you're looking around you can see if someone's head is down, face down, texting and driving,” said Cynthia Hill.To keep your teen safe, AAA suggests restricting driving trips that don't have a purpose, become an effective driving coach, limit the number of passengers in your teen's car and restrict night driving.Friday kicks off the “Drive It Forward Fridays” which encourage drivers to drive safely during the summer months.