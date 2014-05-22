Marion police searching for man suspected of unauthorized credit - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marion police searching for man suspected of unauthorized credit card use

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Still image of suspect from surveillance video. (Source: Marion Police Department) Still image of suspect from surveillance video. (Source: Marion Police Department)
Another still image of suspect from surveillance video. (Source: Marion Police Department) Another still image of suspect from surveillance video. (Source: Marion Police Department)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

The Marion Police Department is asking for help identifying a man suspected of trying to use two reportedly stolen credit cards.

Police say on May 20 at about 3:30 p.m. the white male tried to use two credit cards belonging to another person that had lost their wallet on the parking lot of Aldi in Marion, Ill.

They say the suspect left the Marion Walmart parking lot in a red-colored passenger car.

Police got the surveillance video from Walmart.

If you have any information, you can contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124, option 2.

