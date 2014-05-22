3 year anniversary of Joplin tornado, 100 dangerous driving days

Walnuts sold in Missouri and Illinois have been recalled due to a possible Listeria contamination.

The 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are known as the most dangerous driving days of the year.

The northbound lanes of Breathitt-Pennyrile Parkway are back open after an airplane crash. (Source: WHOP radio in Hopkinsville, Ky.)

It was three years ago today that a deadly tornado ripped through the town of Joplin, Missouri. Many of those impacted by the storm survived because of tornado shelters. Todd Tumminia talked to a family today about their choice to have a storm shelter installed in their home. You can watch the story on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



If you're getting behind the wheel for Memorial Day weekend, ?you're going to want to be careful.? The 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day can be known as the most dangerous driving days of the year. Christy Millweard talked to drivers about how they stay safe behind the wheel.



A St. Louis-based company is recalling walnuts due to a risk of Listeria. The recall includes bulk packaged walnuts and Schnucks brand walnuts. There were sold in Missouri and Illinois from March to May this year.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the northbound lanes of Breathitt-Pennyrile Parkway are back open after a plane crash in Christian County. KYTC said the site is now clear and all lanes are open. You can click here for more.

Allison Twaits was at the Herrinfesta Italiana today. She talked to Debbie Motsinger and Norma Price who have been serving up carnival food for almost 20 years. The profits from their stand go to a number of programs within Herrin and Energy, Ill.

Not sure what to do this weekend for Memorial Day? We have an unofficial list of Memorial Day Weekend events in the Heartland. You can click here to check it out.

A convicted sex offender was found guilty in a 2012 kidnapping and rape near Advance. It took 40 minutes to come back with a guilty verdict.

In national news, a judge has delayed the arraignment of actor Michael Jace on a murder charge filed over his wife’s shooting death earlier this week.

In the deadliest raid yet on Ukrainian troops, pro-Russia insurgents attacked a military checkpoint on Thursday, killing 16 soldiers, and the interim prime minister accused Moscow of trying to disrupt the upcoming election for a new president to lead the divided country out of its crisis.

