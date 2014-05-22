Paducah man facing drug-related charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah man facing drug-related charges

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A man is facing drug related charges out of McCracken County, Kentucky.

On Thursday, detectives began an investigation into the illegal trafficking of crack cocaine.

Chris Sherley, 35, of Paducah, Kentucky was charged Friday with three counts of trafficking cocaine 2nd or subsequent offense, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives bought crack cocaine from Sherley on May 21-22.

Officers say some cash, crack cocaine and marijuana was found on Sherley.

Sherley’s vehicle was also seized as part of the investigation.

Officers say Sherley has a long criminal history including gun charges and bail jumping and drug charges.

