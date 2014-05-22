Walnuts recalled due to possible health risk

The St. Louis, Missouri-based Sherman Produce is voluntarily recalling walnuts because they are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall includes 241 cases of bulk walnuts packaged in 25lb. cardboard boxes and Schnucks brand 10 oz. trays with UPC 00338390032 with best by dates 03/15 and 04/15.

These products were sold to retailers in Missouri and Illinois from March to May 2014.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after FDA sampling detected Listeria in walnuts sampled at the facility. All walnuts processed in the facility during the same time frame as the product found positive are being recalled.

If you have bought walnuts, you are urged not to eat them. You are advised to dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, you can call Sherman Produce at 314-231-2896, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST on weekdays.