Carnival stand works hard to give back

Herrin-Festa Italiana is in full swing. Carnival rides, food and live entertainment is ready to go!

Debbie Motsinger and Norma Pierce have been serving up carnival food for almost 20 years.

“We bark the orders at the guys,” said Motsinger.

“We tell them what they need,” said Pierce.

The labor of love is felt throughout the community.

That is because 100 percent of profits from their carnival stand go to a number of programs within Herrin and Energy, Illinois.

“The very first thing we do is buy children’s glasses for kids," said Motsinger. "We will get letters for school teachers that a child needs glasses and we never turn down a child that needs glasses; and then we get some really nice letters back, thank you letters that gives us all teary eyes when we read them."

Along with the rest of the members of the Lion’s Club, they pay it forward in other ways.

By helping kids go to camp, they support the blind, and help bring service dogs to veterans

“You’re very tired,” said Pierce.

“I am absolutely exhausted, but when I wake up the next morning there is a good feeling in your heart because what we did is a good thing for the community,” said Motsinger.

