More than $125,000 awarded to MO value-added agriculture projects

The Missouri Department of Agriculture has announced the awarding of more than $125,000 of grants for agricultural businesses and a Sikeston farm is among them.

The funding comes from the Missouri Value-Added Grant Program. The program provides grants for projects that advance the development of Missouri agricultural products while aiding the economy of a rural community.

“As Missouri agriculture moves forward, we will continue to lead the way in supporting our farmers’ innovations in production and processing technology,” said Director of Agriculture Richard Fordyce. “Value-added agriculture is a growing area in our state and an outstanding way for producers to diversify their operations.”

The maximum individual grant is $200,000, with the applicant required to provide a 10 percent cash match toward the eligible expenses. This year’s grants ranged from $20,900 to $49,500, for a total of $128,665 awarded. The four grants were awarded to:

· Hamra Farms, Sikeston – Development of a business plan supporting the growth of a hydroponic greenhouse operation which markets produce such as lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers primarily to schools, restaurants and local grocery stores.

· Midwest Aquaculture, LLC, Montgomery City – For a feasibility study, marketing analysis, and business plan to determine the viability of a commercial-scale, zero-discharge, modular, indoor shrimp production and processing facility.

· Sunrise Farm, LLC, Bland – For a marketing plan, business plan and legal services to evaluate the viability of a local meat processing plant.

· Eco Tec Surfaces, LLC, Kansas City – To fund a revised business plan, marketing analysis and legal services for a new “green” solid surface building material containing soybean-based urethane resin and recycled glass filler.

For more information on the Missouri Value-Added Grant Program and other MASBDA programs call (573) 751-2129, email masbda@mda.mo.gov or visit the Department of Agriculture’s website, agriculture.mo.gov.

