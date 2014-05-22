1 injured, 1 cited after Murphysboro crash

A Murphysboro woman was sent to the hospital after a crash on North 20th Street on Thursday, May 22.

Murphysboro police responded to the crash at the intersection of North 20th Street and Pine Street at about 9:53 a.m.

They say Michael Porter, 65 of Murphysboro was driving a Nissan Altima. They say he left the stop sign on Pine Street and headed eastbound. A Ford pickup driven by Rebecca Naugle, 48, of Murphysboro was going southbound on North 20th Street and was hit by Porter in the Altima.

Police say the truck flipped onto its roof and slid.

Murphysboro Fire Department was dispatched due to a fuel leak on the truck.

Jackson County deputies and Murphysboro Public Works employees helped in blocking off the streets for the cleanup.

Naugle was taken to a hospital by ambulance for minor injuries. Police say she was wearing her seat belt.

Porter was issued citations for failure to yield at intersection and operating a vehicle with expired registration.

