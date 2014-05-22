Pennyrile Parkway open after airplane crash in Christian Co.

The Kentucky Transportation says the northbound lanes of Breathitt-Pennyrile Parkway are back open after a crash of what is described as a single engine airplane in Christian County on Thursday, May 22.

KYTC says the site is clear and all lanes are now open.



The crash is near the Hopkinsville Airport and the northbound lanes between the 7 and 8 mile marker.

According to the Christian County Sheriff's Office, they and other emergency personnel were called to the 9 mile marker on the Pennyrile Parkway at around 1:50 p.m. in Hopkinsville in reference to a plane that had apparently crashed.

When they arrived, they say they found a 1943 Piper airplane had crashed on the right shoulder of the Parkway, northbound.

Deputies talked to the occupants of the plane, 58-year-old Mike Creed, and his son, 20-year-old Benjamin Creed, of Hopkinsville, Ky.

According to the sheriff's office, both the passengers in the plane and witnesses say the plane took off from the airport, it reached altitude, but then at some point began to lose altitude. They say the pilot decided to return to the airport, but was not able to make it and tried an emergency landing on the parkway. It then crashed on the right shoulder of the parkway.



Deputies say the father was flown out with unknown injuries. The son was treated on scene for his injuries and released.

The FAA is enroute to the scene to conduct their own investigation of the crash.



