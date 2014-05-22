Possible storms - 100 mile yard sale - HerrinFesta - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
A strong storm developed near Marion Ky. Thursday afternoon.
The 100 mile yard sale began Thursday in southeast Missouri along Route 25.
HerrinFesta Iltaliana helps boost the local economy.
Grant Dade is keeping a close eye on radar today as severe storms are possible.

What happens now to a Missouri inmate after a rare last-minute stay of execution from the U.S. Supreme Court will be up to other judges.

U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk wants an investigation into an Illinois veterans hospital to examine new allegations of delays in treatment and efforts by staff to cover them up.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of mailbox vandalism in southern Illinois.

You won't believe your eyes as kids try to escape being shocked inside a pool in Florida! Good news - they all made it out. This video highlights the importance of pool safety. (Warning: Some viewers may find the video disturbing).

The Jackson High School graduation has been moved to the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau because of the threat of rain Thursday evening.

Memorial Day weekend kicks of the "100 deadliest days" for teen drivers. Christy Millweard has tips for young drivers to stay safe on the road.

Today kicked off the 100 mile yard sale along Route 25 in southeast Missouri. If you're driving along Route 25, be aware of bargain hunters along the road.

Herrin is looking very Italian this week with the HerrinFesta Italiana! Allison Twaits and Laura Wibbenmeyer will be at HerrinFesta with info about how this is impacting the local economy and what to do there!

Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be displayed at half-staff until noon Monday, May 26 in observance of Memorial Day.

  Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

