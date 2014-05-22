Three Rivers holds commencement ceremony - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Three Rivers holds commencement ceremony

(Source: Three Rivers College) (Source: Three Rivers College)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Three Rivers College celebrated their latest graduating class on Sunday, May 18.

The ceremony was held at the Black River Coliseum.

According to the college, more than 550 associate degrees and certificates were given out.

Former press secretary to Governor Mitt Romney, Kevin Madden, gave the keynote address at the event.

This year marks the 46th anniversary of the college’s first commencement.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

