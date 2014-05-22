KY Gov. directs flags at half-staff for Memorial Day

Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be displayed at half-staff until noon Monday, May 26 in observance of Memorial Day.

“Memorial Day is a time for Kentuckians and all Americans to honor the servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives for our freedoms,” said Gov. Beshear. “On Monday, I encourage you to take a moment to give thanks for our military members who made the ultimate sacrifice and also recognize those who are still serving our country both at home and abroad.”

Residents, businesses, organizations and government agencies can join in the flag-lowering tribute.

For information on Memorial Day ceremonies at Kentucky veteran's cemeteries and nursing homes, please visit http://veterans.ky.gov/

Flag status information is available at http://governor.ky.gov/Pages/flagstatus.aspx.

