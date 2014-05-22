20-year-old charged with 2013 KY burglary

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says a 20-year-old has been taken into custody in connection to a 2013 burglary case.

In October 2013, a homeowner in the Melber, Kentucky area told officers that her house had been broken into. Deputies took the report for $1600 worth of tools and property taken, as well as $600 in damages to the house and a detached garage.

Redmon says evidence was sent to the Kentucky State Police crime lab for processing.

Forensic technicians identified Mitchell Tyler Hawkins of Mayfield as being the suspect.

Hawkins was charged with burglary 2nd for the house and burglary 3rd for the detached garage.

