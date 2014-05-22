Mark Twain National Forest to host 'Smokey Bear Flash Mob Geocache'

As part of National Get Outdoors Day Saturday, June 7, Mark Twain National Forest’s Poplar Bluff Ranger District is sponsoring a flash mob geocache treasure hunt event.

Geocaching uses GPS coordinates to find hidden items.

Called the Smokey Bear Flash Mob Geocache, the event starts at 12 p.m. June 7 in front of the Poplar Bluff Ranger District Office at 1420 Maud Street.



The flash portion refers to group pictures that are taken at the event.

“Come and join us for a celebration of the 11th annual worldwide flash mob geocaching event,” said Mark Twain National Forest Landscape Architect Marge Van Praag. “Sign our log, get your picture taken and enter a drawing to win a flash mob geocache path tag commemorating the event.”



More information can be found online: http://www.geocaching.com/geocache/GC5504G_wwfm-xi-smokey-bears-flash-mob

For more information about the Mark Twain National Forest, go to www.fs.usda.gov/mtnf or contact your local Mark Twain National Forest office.



