Poplar Bluff R-1 students host Leadership Day

Eugene Field Elementary School in Poplar Bluff recently hosted a program a number of community members and educators on Tuesday, May 13.

According to Poplar Bluff Schools, the program displayed student leadership skills developed through The Leader in Me, which is based on Stephen Covey’s “7 Habits of Highly Effective People.”

The Glee Club leaders performed “Leaders are the Bomb,” an original song that students practiced synergy. This is one of the seven habits to write in Tiffanie Nicolini’s class.

Sabrina Skaggs, who now serves as an elementary school principal in Bloomfield, was previously an instructional interventionist at Eugene Field, where she was instrumental in piloting the Leader in Me initiative.

