Southern IL sheriff warns of overseas phone, letter scam

MOUNT VERNON, IL (KFVS) - Jefferson County Sheriff Roger Mulch is warning residents to be aware of an overseas scam coming out of Jamaica.

Mulch says a resident has received a number of calls from the area code 876 claiming the resident has won a consumer sweepstakes.

The resident also got a letter and a check from Apex Financial for $4,350. That's when the phone calls started.

The sheriff's office encourages anyone who gets a call like this to hang up the phone.

He says prosecution of most of these scams is impossible.

