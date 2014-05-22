Southern IL sheriff warns of overseas phone, letter scam

Jefferson County Sheriff Roger Mulch is warning residents to be aware of an overseas scam coming out of Jamaica.Mulch says a resident has received a number of calls from the area code 876 claiming the resident has won a consumer sweepstakes.The resident also got a letter and a check from Apex Financial for $4,350. That's when the phone calls started.The sheriff's office encourages anyone who gets a call like this to hang up the phone.He says prosecution of most of these scams is impossible.