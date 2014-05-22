Mailbox 'bashing' in Jefferson County, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mailbox 'bashing' in Jefferson County, IL

MOUNT VERNON, IL (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of mailbox vandalism.

The sheriff's office has received a number of reports of damaged mailboxes. The mailbox "bashing" has happened at night.

Sheriff Roger Mulch says mailbox vandalism happens during more during the summer months.

The sheriff says this is a crime and there can be serious consequences and penalties involved.

Mulch is asking for parents to talk to their teens about this issue.

A Marshall County resident has offered a $500 reward fo the successful conviction of those involved in damaging mailboxes, and also a religious sign over the past two weeks. 

Call the Jefferson County sheriff's office at 618-244-9209 with any information.

