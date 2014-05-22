Mailbox 'bashing' in Jefferson County, IL

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of mailbox vandalism.The sheriff's office has received a number of reports of damaged mailboxes. The mailbox "bashing" has happened at night.Sheriff Roger Mulch says mailbox vandalism happens during more during the summer months.The sheriff says this is a crime and there can be serious consequences and penalties involved.Mulch is asking for parents to talk to their teens about this issue.A Marshall County resident has offered a $500 reward fo the successful conviction of those involved in damaging mailboxes, and also a religious sign over the past two weeks.Call the Jefferson County sheriff's office at 618-244-9209 with any information.