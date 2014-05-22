Jackson High School graduation moved to Show Me Center - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson High School graduation moved to Show Me Center

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - The Jackson High School graduation has been moved to the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau because of the threat of rain Thursday evening.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. The graduation ceremony begins at 7 p.m.

It was scheduled to be held at the Jackson High School Fieldhouse.

This is the second year the high school graduation has been moved because of the threat of rain.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly