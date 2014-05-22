100 mile yard sale underway from Jackson to Kennett, MO

"It's a big event locally, and we want everyone to enjoy themselves and be as safe as possible."

It is that time of year for bargains galore! The 100 mile yard sale spanning US 25 from Jackson to Kennett, Missouri is underway.

The yard sale attracts thousands looking for a deal. It runs from Thursday, May 22 through Monday, May 26.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reminds deal seekers to watch out for pedestrians and cars parked on the shoulders of the road.

There was some heavy congestion in some areas, but as of Saturday around 1 p.m. there have been no reports of pedestrians being hit.

"It's a fun weekend that people look forward to each year," says Traffic Engineer Craig Compas. "But we want people to remember that there's more traffic and more congestion along Route 25 this weekend than any other and drivers need to keep that in mind."

MoDOT says message boards will be in place along US 25 to alert drivers of traffic patterns and encourage safe driving.

"We really want drivers to be alert-to be aware of their surroundings, to be aware of sudden stops and to look for pedestrian traffic," Compas says. "It's a big event locally, and we want everyone to enjoy themselves and be as safe as possible."

For more information on the 100 mile yard sale click here: http://www.25yardsale.com/

