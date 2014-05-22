Up to 5,000 exposed to hepatitis in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Immunizations are being offered for up to 5,000 people who might have been exposed to the hepatitis A virus at a Springfield restaurant.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced Wednesday that a worker at a Red Robin restaurant had the disease. Anyone who visited the restaurant between May 8 and May 16 can receive the immunization Thursday and Friday at a Remington's restaurant and at the Smith Glynn Callway Clinic from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

The restaurant reported Tuesday that a worker had the disease, which can affect the liver.

Officials said they hope to get as many customers as possible vaccinated within 14 days of their possible exposure. Otherwise, the vaccination won't work.

The Springfield News-Leader reports (http://sgfnow.co/1oT4Woh ) health officials said the restaurant is now safe.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

