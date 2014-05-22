Heartland Cooks 5/23/14 - Lesley's Lemon-Blueberry Cupcakes

Ingredients:

1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter

3 eggs

1 3/4 cup flour

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup milk

3 Tablespoon, grated lemon

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoon lemon zest

1/2 cup sugar

3 eggs

6 Tablespoon butter

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup confectioner's sugar (powdered sugar)

1 cup Cool Whip thawed

1/2 cup skim milk

2 Tablespoon lemon pudding mix

Directions:

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kick-off to summer, and this week’s Heartland Cook shares a recipe for a baked goodie that’s great to bring along for summer picnics, birthday parties or summer cook outs. When she has the time, Lesley Dormeyer of Cape Girardeau makes her Lemon-Blueberry cupcakes completely from scratch. But because she’s a mom, an attorney, a personal trainer and an all around busy lady -- she sometimes has to cut corners. Lesley’s devised a way to save time without skimping on flavor. She says kids love her Lemon-blueberry muffins because they say they taste like Trix Cereal. She’s included her from scratch recipe as well as her “cheat” for the lemon topping.If you're using the time-saving method, you can skip this step. Whisk together lemon juice, lemon zest, sugar, and eggs together in a medium saucepan. Stir in butter and cook over low heat, whisking frequently. Whisk until mixture begins to bubble, approximately 6 minutes. Remove from heat. Transfer to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and chill for about an hour.Preheat oven to 350 degrees.In one bowl, mix together butter and eggs. In a second bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a third bowl, mix together sugar, milk, and lemon. Combine butter and eggs with sugar, milk, and lemon. Lastly, mix the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients.Spray cupcake pan or cupcake liners with cooking spray. Fill tins/liners approximately ¾ of the way full. Top with 4 - 5 blueberries each. Bake at 350 degrees for 8 minutes.Top each cupcake with 4-5 more blueberries, rotate the pan, and continue to bake for roughly 7 minutes or until cupcakes begin to brown around edges. Remove from oven and cool.(Skip this step if you’re using the time-saver recipe). In a large bowl, beat together cream and sugar using a hand mixer. Blend until soft peaks begin to form. Fold whipped cream and sugar mixture into the chilled lemon curd.Top cooled cupcakes with whipped lemon curd topping, or top with the Easy Lemon Topping.Beat milk together with pudding mix for 1-2 minutes. Allow pudding to set for 5 minutes. Fold pudding into cool whip and refrigerate until ready to use.Enjoy!